PolySwarm Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One PolySwarm token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, IDEX, HitBTC and DDEX. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $737.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/@PolySwarm. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io.

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, HitBTC, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

