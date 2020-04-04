PopularCoin Market Capitalization Hits $238,396.21 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 95.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One PopularCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, PopularCoin has traded up 103.5% against the U.S. dollar. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $238,396.21 and $1.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00594051 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015215 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00029662 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000848 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00069110 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006227 BTC.

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,005,662,017 coins. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

