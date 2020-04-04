Populous (PPT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.76 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, Populous has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Populous token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00003265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinExchange, LATOKEN and Livecoin. Populous has a total market capitalization of $11.79 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.16 or 0.02627645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00203255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047384 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Populous

Populous’ launch date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Bithumb, DragonEX, OKEx, Kucoin, Mercatox and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

