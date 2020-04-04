Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.34 Million

Analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) will announce $4.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.57 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year sales of $18.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.70 million to $21.37 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.25 million, with estimates ranging from $17.90 million to $23.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Postal Realty Trust.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSTL shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Postal Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $36,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 637,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,485,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,423 shares of company stock worth $228,921.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 183,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,321,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 95,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 20,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.