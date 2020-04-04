PotCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,514.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $1,514.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,799.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.34 or 0.02122939 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.35 or 0.03490892 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00599339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015194 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00787902 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00075591 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00025589 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00487898 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014736 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,538,021 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

