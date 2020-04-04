PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $21.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Corp has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.