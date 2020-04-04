Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Securities downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE APTS opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $124.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Preferred Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.05%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 76.64%.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Dupree acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $100,360.00. Also, Director Daniel M. Dupree bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $224,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 76,750 shares of company stock valued at $665,085 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 59.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

