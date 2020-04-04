Presearch Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $132,565.00 (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Presearch token can now be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and CoinExchange. During the last week, Presearch has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Presearch has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $132,565.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00597567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015336 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007841 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About Presearch

Presearch is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 22nd, 2015. Presearch’s total supply is 170,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,000,000 tokens. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Presearch

Presearch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

