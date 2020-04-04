PressOne Price Hits $0.0163 (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. PressOne has a total market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $53,378.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PressOne has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One PressOne token can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.92 or 0.02626536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00203237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About PressOne

PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official website is press.one/en.

Buying and Selling PressOne

PressOne can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

