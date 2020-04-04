Primecoin Market Cap Hits $723,608.07 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinEgg, Poloniex and Bittylicious. During the last week, Primecoin has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $723,608.07 and approximately $4,150.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 31,291,264 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Bittylicious, CoinEgg, Bleutrade, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

