Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will announce $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the highest is $2.09. Primerica posted earnings per share of $1.74 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year earnings of $8.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $530.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 22.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. William Blair raised shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $220,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $329,460.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,670,053.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Primerica by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 20.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $80.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Primerica has a 12 month low of $61.20 and a 12 month high of $138.05.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.