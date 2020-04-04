Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of Primerica worth $26,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,237,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,274,000 after buying an additional 14,897 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,494,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,719,000 after buying an additional 144,495 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,508,000 after buying an additional 62,396 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,625,000 after purchasing an additional 44,454 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Primerica by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,290,000 after purchasing an additional 100,503 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primerica alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $80.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.38. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.20 and a fifty-two week high of $138.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $530.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $329,460.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,053.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $220,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.