Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

NYSE:PFG opened at $26.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.60. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 63,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

