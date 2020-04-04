Privatix Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Privatix token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001683 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and COSS. Over the last seven days, Privatix has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Privatix has a market cap of $125,527.67 and approximately $4,684.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.71 or 0.02628319 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00203240 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Privatix

Privatix was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix. The official website for Privatix is privatix.io.

Privatix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

