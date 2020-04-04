PRiVCY Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. PRiVCY has a total market cap of $31,369.71 and approximately $6.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PRiVCY has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One PRiVCY coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00081458 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00058750 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About PRiVCY

PRIV is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PRiVCY Coin Trading

PRiVCY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

