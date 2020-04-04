PRIZM Achieves Market Cap of $77.57 Million (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $77.57 million and $364,365.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0764 or 0.00001112 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,868.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.10 or 0.03481102 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002608 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00748104 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012856 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005005 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,015,701,819 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club.

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

