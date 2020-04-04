ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will report $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.05. ProAssurance posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $249.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 0.10%. ProAssurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on ProAssurance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProAssurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 20.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 275,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 47,032 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 135.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRA opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,065.53 and a beta of 0.59. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $42.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.09%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

