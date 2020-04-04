Profile Utility Token (PUT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8,129.00

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Allcoin, Coinnest and Coinrail. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $71,774.75 and $8,129.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Profile Utility Token alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00029772 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000463 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00069218 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,840.15 or 1.01469523 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000992 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00071383 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001618 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put.

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Bit-Z, Allcoin, LBank and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Profile Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Profile Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.