Project Pai (PAI) Price Reaches $0.0129 on Top Exchanges

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, HBUS, LBank and Bitfinex. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $18.79 million and $565,914.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00054319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $321.99 or 0.04735762 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00068949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037104 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014721 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009678 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,664,863,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,459,040,141 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Huobi, BitForex, OOOBTC, Bitfinex and HBUS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

