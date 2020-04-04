Project Pai (PAI) Reaches Market Cap of $18.69 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $18.69 million and approximately $520,712.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges including LBank, HBUS, Huobi and Bitfinex. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00052984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.85 or 0.04555212 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00067854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00037155 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014877 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009963 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,664,724,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,458,949,845 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Huobi, BitForex, OOOBTC, LBank and HBUS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

