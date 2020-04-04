Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,139 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for about 2.3% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Prologis were worth $10,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 236,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Prologis by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,097,000 after buying an additional 571,305 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.57.

NYSE:PLD opened at $73.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.