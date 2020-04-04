Prometeus (PROM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $336,591.00

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. Prometeus has a market cap of $2.58 million and $336,591.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00007106 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.30 or 0.02612594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00202858 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00046674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,290,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.