Propy (PRO) Price Down 6.8% This Week

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Propy token can now be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000647 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, Liqui and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Propy has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Propy has a market cap of $2.19 million and $13,130.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Propy Profile

Propy launched on July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,173,592 tokens. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc. The official website for Propy is propy.com.

Buying and Selling Propy

Propy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, HitBTC, Huobi, Liqui and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

