Proton Token (PTT) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. Proton Token has a market capitalization of $517,374.17 and $145,804.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Proton Token has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Proton Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, BCEX, DDEX and FCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.18 or 0.02608635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00202054 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00046845 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,349,783,161 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global. Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global.

Proton Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, CoinTiger, LBank, FCoin, DDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

