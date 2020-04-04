ProximaX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $418,249.00 (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. One ProximaX token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, Kryptono and Bilaxy. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and $418,249.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ProximaX has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.94 or 0.02619844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00202532 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047581 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 63.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033965 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX was first traded on April 15th, 2018. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io.

ProximaX Token Trading

ProximaX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Coinsuper and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

