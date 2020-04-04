ProxyNode Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, ProxyNode has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $64,996.54 and $69.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.52 or 0.01009778 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046722 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001966 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000714 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 159,420,332 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769.

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

