Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

PUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upgraded Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of PUK opened at $22.58 on Friday. Prudential Public has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.5194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Public by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Prudential Public by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Prudential Public by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Prudential Public by 491.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

