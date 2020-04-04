PTON (PTON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $787,470.70

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One PTON token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDCM and Bilaxy. PTON has a total market cap of $787,470.70 and $191.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PTON has traded 82.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PTON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.40 or 0.02610715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00201323 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046770 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033829 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About PTON

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 tokens. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io. PTON’s official website is foresting.io. PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PTON

PTON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bittrex and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PTON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PTON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.