Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Public Storage comprises approximately 0.8% of Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,798,000. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Public Storage from $255.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra cut their price objective on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.11.

Public Storage stock opened at $194.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.48. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $155.37 and a 52 week high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.13 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

