PUBLISH (NEWS) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24,911.00

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, PUBLISH has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PUBLISH token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $297,518.98 and $24,911.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.40 or 0.02625390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00203254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047368 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

