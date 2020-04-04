PumaPay Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and $1.04 million worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One PumaPay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.67 or 0.04627119 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00069314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037169 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009829 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003403 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PumaPay is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,176,422,229 tokens. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io.

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, CoinBene, Coinall, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

