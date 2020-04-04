Pundi X Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $709,136.00 (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X has a total market cap of $26.62 million and $709,136.00 worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00053651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.43 or 0.04557640 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00068993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037249 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014735 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009660 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X (NPXS) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,599,580,301 coins and its circulating supply is 234,328,006,047 coins. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix.

Pundi X Coin Trading

Pundi X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.