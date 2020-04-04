Pure (PUREX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1,450.00

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the dollar. One Pure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pure has a total market capitalization of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.44 or 0.01008409 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00045838 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001901 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Pure

Pure (CRYPTO:PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin.

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

