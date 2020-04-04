PutinCoin (PUT) Market Capitalization Achieves $72,177.98

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded 9% higher against the dollar. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $72,177.98 and $3.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00029695 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000501 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00069136 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,880.05 or 1.01237564 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000984 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00071341 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001605 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,061,666,444 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum.

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

