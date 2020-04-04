PYRO Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $93.00 (PYRO)

PYRO Network (CURRENCY:PYRO) traded down 27.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One PYRO Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PYRO Network has a market cap of $28,273.53 and approximately $93.00 worth of PYRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PYRO Network has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.37 or 0.02624932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00202212 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047358 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PYRO Network Token Profile

PYRO Network’s total supply is 859,194,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 856,654,472 tokens. PYRO Network’s official website is pyro.network. PYRO Network’s official message board is medium.com/@pyronetwork.

Buying and Selling PYRO Network

