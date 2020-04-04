Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) One Day Volume Tops $1.00

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $355,357.07 and $1.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 1,220.2% higher against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can now be purchased for approximately $5.14 or 0.00074992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,100 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

