QASH (QASH) Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One QASH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, EXX, Ethfinex and Huobi. QASH has a market cap of $13.20 million and $81,507.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QASH has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.92 or 0.02626536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00203237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH launched on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid.

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Huobi, Hotbit, EXX, LATOKEN, Gate.io, Ethfinex, IDEX and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

