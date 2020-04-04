Qbao 24 Hour Volume Reaches $915.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Qbao token can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, Allcoin, Gate.io and Coinnest. Qbao has a total market cap of $363,618.03 and $915.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000130 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339.

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, EXX, Coinnest, Gate.io and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

