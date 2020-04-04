QCash (QC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $152.41 Million

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, QCash has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One QCash token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00002019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QCash has a total market cap of $63.81 million and approximately $152.41 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QCash Token Profile

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. QCash’s official website is www.zb.cn.

QCash Token Trading

QCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

