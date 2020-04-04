QChi Hits Market Capitalization of $722,501.29 (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. QChi has a total market capitalization of $722,501.29 and approximately $96,875.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QChi has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QChi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QChi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.64 or 0.02616280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00203513 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

QChi Token Profile

QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,474,632 tokens. QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi.

Buying and Selling QChi

QChi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QChi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QChi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QChi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.