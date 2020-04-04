QChi (QCH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $95,101.00

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, QChi has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. QChi has a total market cap of $707,900.69 and $95,101.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QChi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QChi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.92 or 0.02621773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00202517 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047577 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

QChi Token Profile

QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,474,632 tokens. The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi.

QChi Token Trading

QChi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QChi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QChi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QChi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.