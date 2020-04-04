qiibee (QBX) Market Cap Reaches $2.98 Million

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded up 43.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. One qiibee token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Coinsuper. Over the last week, qiibee has traded up 46.7% against the dollar. qiibee has a total market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $2,632.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

qiibee Profile

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,660,661 tokens. The official message board for qiibee is blog.qiibee.com. qiibee’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. qiibee’s official website is qiibee.com.

qiibee Token Trading

qiibee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade qiibee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy qiibee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

