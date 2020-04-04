QLC Chain 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $284,556.00 (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $284,556.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. One QLC Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Gate.io, Kucoin and Coinnest.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.86 or 0.02625252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00203580 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain.

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinnest, Binance, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

