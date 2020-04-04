Qredit (XQR) Trading Up 58.7% This Week

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded up 19.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Qredit has a market cap of $255,935.40 and $414.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qredit has traded up 58.7% against the dollar. One Qredit coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000796 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000419 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002745 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qredit Profile

Qredit is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

