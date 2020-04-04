Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $1.28

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Qtum has a market cap of $123.18 million and $327.40 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00018807 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, DragonEX, Allcoin and LBank. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005827 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,253,856 coins and its circulating supply is 96,503,836 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Poloniex, GOPAX, Coindeal, ABCC, Gate.io, CoinEx, Coinnest, BCEX, BigONE, EXX, Exrates, BitForex, Livecoin, Ovis, Iquant, Coinsuper, DragonEX, HitBTC, Kucoin, Bittrex, Bithumb, Binance, Bleutrade, Liqui, Upbit, Huobi, OTCBTC, Coinone, HBUS, Allcoin, Cobinhood, CoinEgg, OKEx, Bitfinex, DigiFinex, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Bibox, Coinrail, ZB.COM, Bit-Z, Crex24, Liquid and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

