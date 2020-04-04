Quant Price Hits $4.85 on Major Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Quant token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.85 or 0.00070767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc. Quant has a total market cap of $58.56 million and $3.62 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 45.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004612 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00343961 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000921 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047105 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013783 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009007 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012647 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001622 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official website is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network.

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

