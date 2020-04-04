Quant (QNT) Trading Up 47% This Week

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Quant token can now be bought for about $4.90 or 0.00071751 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 47% higher against the US dollar. Quant has a market cap of $59.12 million and $3.51 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004617 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00340156 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000878 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047305 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013816 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008919 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012650 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001635 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

QNT is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official website is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.