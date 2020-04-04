Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded up 91.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded up 168.6% against the US dollar. Quanta Utility Token has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $467.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00053651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.43 or 0.04557640 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00068993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037249 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014735 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009660 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) is a token. It launched on April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,967,288,898 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta.

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

