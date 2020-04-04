Quantstamp (QSP) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.73 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Gate.io, IDEX and Kucoin. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $25,014.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.29 or 0.02594714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00201599 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00046505 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, IDEX, Huobi, Gate.io, DDEX, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

