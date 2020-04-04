Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.28 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be bought for $0.0887 or 0.00001293 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Liqui and Tidex. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $6.28 million and $105,310.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005731 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00018888 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.94 or 0.02434531 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008080 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00001114 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,785,190 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Liqui, Tidex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

